Three capitals bill: After Assembly, all eyes turn to the legislative council

After day-long discussions, the YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had passed the Decentralisation and Equal Development Of All regions and repeal of CRDA Act bills in the state Assembly on Monday night. However, it is not yet over as the bill needs to be approved by the legislative council, and it is not going to be a cakewalk for ruling party as they have no majority in the council.

Reportedly, the two bills will be introduced in the council today, and opposition TDP which has a bumper majority in the council is ready to oppose the bills. The YSRCP party which has no scope for getting the majority in the near future has to come up with a plan of actions pass the implement the bills.

If the reports are to be believed, the YSRCP government likely to scrap the legislative council. It remains to be seen how the ruling YSRCP government will handle the situation and get through this turmoil