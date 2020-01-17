Three Capitals: High Power Committee meeting with CM Jagan begins at camp office in Tadepalli

The High Power Committee, which is set up to discuss governance and decentralization of development in the state, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday at the Tadepalli camp office. High Power Committee members who have examined the reports of GN Rao and BCG committees have presented Power presentation to CM YS Jagan.



Also, members of the High Power Committee will discuss the issues of capital farmers with CM YS Jagan. The members of the High Power Committee, which have already met three times, have discussed the reports of Jean Rao and BCG extensively. All the members of the committee are talking about with the chief minister.

On the other hand, the farmers are submitting their suggestions and concerns to the committee through the CRDA website and email. The farmers are advised to send their concerns by evening 5 pm.





