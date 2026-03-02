Three-day SAMAGRA 2026 from March 5

Bhimavaram: SAMAGRA 2026, a three-day national-level technical, research, innovation and cultural fest, will be conducted from March 5 to 7 at Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Engineering College (SRKR), Bhimavaram, Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju announced.

The event poster was formally released on Sunday at the college Board Meeting Hall by Director Dr M Jagapati Raju. Speaking on the occasion, R&D Dean Dr P Vamsi Nagaraju said the national-level competitions will begin on March 5 with technical events, including a Project Expo and Paper Presentations. On March 6, sports events and International Women’s Day celebrations will be organised on the campus. He further stated that prizes worth Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to winners of the national-level Technical Expo and other competitive events. The celebrations will conclude on March 7 with the college Annual Day in the morning, followed by grand cultural programmes in the evening. College President Sagi Prasad Raju, Secretary Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma, members of the governing body, distinguished guests, faculty, and Heads of various departments will participate in the events.

The poster release programme was attended by department headsand senior faculty members, marking the formal launch ofSAMAGRA 2026.