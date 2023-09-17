Three dead after a bike collides a lorry in Prakasam

In a ghastly road accident took place in Prakasam district, three youths died on the spot when a lorry collided with a bike on the Ongole - Kathipudi national highway at Maddiralapadu of Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Naguluppalapadu mandal. It seems that the accident took place while the Ongole were returning from buying a Ganesha idol.