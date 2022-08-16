Three dead in a road accident at Prakasam district's Yerragondapalem

In a terrible road accident took place in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, three people were killed when a bolero vehicle collided with a two-wheeler at Yerragondapalem Kasturba School in the district.



The driver of the bolero vehicle along with the couple on the two-wheeler have said to be died. Upon the information of the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.



The police explained that they have registered a case and are investigating. The details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.