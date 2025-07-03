Three held, 180 kg ganja seized

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): The Prohibition and Excise Department seized a large quantity of dry ganja and arrested three key accused near Indukurupeta village in Devipatnam mandal of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the State Task Force launched a swift raid, intercepting an illegal ganja transportation operation.

Officials confirmed the seizure of 180 kilograms of dry ganja along with the auto used in the smuggling operation. The accused identified as Galla Raviteja, Cherla Narasimha Rao alias Chinna, and Ganesh, are suspected to be part of a larger interstate drug supply network. Their mobile phones were also seized and are currently being analysed for further leads.

Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma stated that the operation is part of the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They reaffirmed the department’s resolve to root out drug trafficking through intelligence-led, targeted enforcement actions.