Three held; agri motors worth `5 lakh recovered

Nellore: Police arrested a three-member gang allegedly responsible for stealing agriculture motors and other motors in the villages and recovered 22 agriculture motors worth Rs 5 lakh from them.

The police also seized 8 lorry tyres from them. The accused were identified as Nellore Narayana (39), Tirumuru Ashok (34), Kollimitta village and Purini Mahesh (28) of Balijapalem village in Muthukuru mandal.

Addressing a press conference at Muthukuru on Tuesday, Krishnapatnam Circle Inspector K Venkata Reddy said that the accused who got addicted to vices, began stealing the agriculture motors and aqua motors during nights.

The CI said that the accused resorted to stealing at Balijapalem, Subba Reddy Palem, Kollimitta and Tallapudu villages.

Following complaints from farmers, police registered cases and launched the investigation by deploying special parties.

Following a tip-off, Muthukuru SI A Siva Krishna Reddy and Krishnapatnam SI A Srinivasa Reddy along with their staff conducted raids at fields at Kollimittla village and caught members of the gang while they were committing a crime on Tuesday.