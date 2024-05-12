Live
BJP announces candidates for five MLC seats, allots one to JD(S)
Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for five out of six Legislative Council seats, which will go to polls on June 3. The party has allotted one seat to its ally JD(S). The six seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of sitting members on June 21.
The BJP has decided to field Amarnath Patil from Karnataka North East Graduates’ constituency, Dr Dhananjay Sarji from Karnataka South West Graduates’ constituency, A Devegowda from Bangalore Graduates’ constituency, Y A Narayanaswamy from South East Teachers’ constituency and E C Ningaraju from South Teachers’ Constituency. The party did not announce its candidate for South West Teachers’ constituency as it has left it to its ally Janata Dal (Secular). The notification has already been issued and the last date of filing nomination is May 16 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is May 20. The polls will be held on June 3 and the counting of votes will take place on June 6, according to the Election Commission of India.