Live
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
- Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team
- Vijayvargiya targets madrasas
- Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances
- Air quality crosses 400 in several areas as haze envelops Delhi-NCR
- Historic Darbar move resumes after 4 years
- Strive to make Kurnool a leprosy-free dist
Three held for possession of LCD blots
Visakhapatnam: Three persons identified as P Konda Reddy, M Geeth Charan and T Harshavardan were taken into custody by the city police on Monday for...
Visakhapatnam: Three persons identified as P Konda Reddy, M Geeth Charan and T Harshavardan were taken into custody by the city police on Monday for reportedly possessing LCD blots here on Monday.
Konda Reddy is YSRCP student wing president. At a media conference held here on Monday, DCP Mary Prashanti said the three have been closely associated with another and they are addicted to drugs and alcohol.
As they ran out of supplies, Konda Reddy directed Charan to procure LCD blots from Bengaluru from a known source.
The DCP informed that Charan went to Bengaluru on October 31 to procure the LCD blots. The next day, he travelled by train to reach Vizag on November 2.
Based on a tip-off, a team of EAGLE, IV Town police caught Konda Reddy and Harshvardhan near the railway station while they were receiving the substance from Geeth Charan.
The police arrested all the three and seized 48 LSD blots and three mobile phones from them along with a two-wheeler.