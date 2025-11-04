Three held for possession of LCD blots

Visakhapatnam: Three persons identified as P Konda Reddy, M Geeth Charan and T Harshavardan were taken into custody by the city police on Monday for reportedly possessing LCD blots here on Monday.

Konda Reddy is YSRCP student wing president. At a media conference held here on Monday, DCP Mary Prashanti said the three have been closely associated with another and they are addicted to drugs and alcohol.

As they ran out of supplies, Konda Reddy directed Charan to procure LCD blots from Bengaluru from a known source.

The DCP informed that Charan went to Bengaluru on October 31 to procure the LCD blots. The next day, he travelled by train to reach Vizag on November 2.

Based on a tip-off, a team of EAGLE, IV Town police caught Konda Reddy and Harshvardhan near the railway station while they were receiving the substance from Geeth Charan.

The police arrested all the three and seized 48 LSD blots and three mobile phones from them along with a two-wheeler.