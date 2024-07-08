Three killed after a car collides with parked lorry in Eluru district

A tragic road accident occurred on Monday at Lakshminagar in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district, resulting in the death of two women and a young boy. The victims were identified as Rachabattuni Bhagyashree (26), Rachanibatuni Naganithin Kumar (2) from East Godavari district Rajavolu, and Bomma Kamaladevi (53) from West Godavari district's Bhimavaram.

The accident took place when the car in which the victims were traveling collided with a parked lorry. The car was en route from Hyderabad to Rajavolu when the tragic incident occurred. While three individuals lost their lives on the spot, Nagashanmuk and the driver Vamsi sustained severe injuries. They were promptly rushed to a private hospital in Eluru by local residents who came to their aid.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Bhimadolu CI Ravi Kumar and SI Satish arrived at the scene for inspection. Bhagyashree, who was employed at a software company in Hyderabad, had recently attended an interview before heading back to her hometown.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident as investigations continue into the circumstances that led to this devastating loss of life.