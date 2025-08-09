Live
Three killed after van collides a lorry in Prakasam district
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred at Chakicherla in Prakasam district, resulting in the deaths of three family members.
The fatality arose from a collision between a van and a lorry. In addition, seven individuals sustained serious injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.
The injured have been relocated to Nellore for advanced medical treatment. The incident transpired while the family was en route to Tirumala from Piduguralla.
