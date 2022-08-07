Three of a family dies in suspicious circumstances in Nellore

In tragic incident took place in Nellore district, suspicious death of three members of the same family has created a stir in the locality.



Going into the details, a family including husband, wife and daughter residing in Alluru mandal of Nellore district dead wherein the husband suspected to have committed suicide after death of wife mad daughter.

The deceased are identified as Husband Murali (24), wife Swati (19), daughter (14 months). On the information of the locals, the police reached the spot and are investigating.