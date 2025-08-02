Three of a family selected as police constables

Anantapur: In a proud and inspiring development, three brothers from the same family in Gooty, Anantapur district, have been selected for police constable posts, setting an admirable example for many.

The trio Sameer, Ghouse, and Ali are sons of Mahboob Daula, who himself serves as a Head Constable in the police department. Their success in the recently released police constable recruitment results has brought immense pride to their family and community.In most households, the selection of even one family member to a government job is considered a major achievement and a moment of great joy. However, in this case, all three sons securing police jobs simultaneously has brought boundless happiness to their parents.

The accomplishment of the three brothers is being widely appreciated and is seen as a testament to hard work, discipline, and family values. Their story is now serving as a source of motivation for aspiring youth preparing for competitive exams, especially in rural areas. This rare feat has not only brought pride to their family but has also highlighted the importance of determination and collective family ambition in achieving success.