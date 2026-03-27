Three persons externed in criminal case

Kurnool: In a continued effort to maintain law and order, Kurnool District Collector Dr A. Siri, along with Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, has ordered the externment of three individuals involved in criminal activities. The action was announced on Thursday, citing their repeated involvement in offenses that pose a threat to public peace and security.

The three individuals Mittageri Kurva Venkateswarlu, Kurva Madhu alias Pundukura Madhu, and Mittageri Kurva Madhusudhan alias Madhu belong to P. Rudravaram village under Kurnool Taluk Police Station limits. Authorities stated that the accused have a history of serious crimes, including murder cases, and their continued activities have been creating fear among the public. Despite multiple remands in the past, there has been no change in their behavior, prompting strict legal action.

Police records reveal that rowdy sheets have been opened against the accused, with Venkateswarlu listed under Rowdy Sheet No. 140 and Madhu under Rowdy Sheet No. 141. Based on the proposal submitted by SP Vikrant Patil and after a thorough review of their criminal records, the District Collector issued externment orders against the trio in accordance with legal provisions.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vikrant Patil stated that a total of eight individuals have been externed from the district so far for their disruptive conduct.

He warned that stringent measures, including externment and detention under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, will be enforced against those indulging in unlawful and anti-social activities.