Three pillars of Aatmanirbhar-Bharat Swadeshi, Swabhasha, Swabhusha: Min

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Satyakumar Yadav emphasized that the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) rests on three core pillars Swadeshi (indigenous production), Swabhasha (native language), and Swabhusha (cultural pride).

He urged citizens to promote local products and renew their commitment to building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Addressing students at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh in Anantapur during a special lecture on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the Minister highlighted the importance of encouraging local manufacturing, preserving the mother tongue, and valuing India’s cultural heritage.

He recalled that India, once a global exporter, became import-dependent due to centuries of foreign rule, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation is regaining its economic strength.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yadav said India proved its resilience by producing masks, test kits, and vaccines domestically, supplying them to over 100 countries.

He cited initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, and Startup India as key drivers of self-reliance and job creation.

He also noted that projects like Google’s $15 billion AI Center in Visakhapatnam exemplify India’s progress from “Ease of Doing Business” to “Speed of Doing Business.”

The Minister concluded by urging everyone to promote indigenous products, innovation, and technology to achieve economic independence and eradicate unemployment and poverty.