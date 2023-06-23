Three-year-old boy injured in Cheetah attack in Tirumala

A cheetah attacked a three-year-old boy at the 7th mile of the Tirumala walkway causing a stir. According to locals, a boy identified as Kaushik was buying groceries along with his grandfather. Against this backdrop, a cheetah, which suddenly plunged in grabbed the boy's neck and tried to flee.



The shopkeeper, parents, and security personnel who noticed immediately ran after the cheetah pelting stones by which the leopard left the boy at the 7th-mile control room and ran into the forest.



The injured boy was shifted to Sri Padmavati Children's Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment as he suffered injuries behind his neck. The doctors said that there is no danger to life.



After learning about the incident, TTD EO Dharma Reddy met the boy and advised the doctors to provide better treatment to the boy.