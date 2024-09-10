Three Youths Rescued from Floodwaters in Kakinada District

Three local youths trapped in floodwaters caused by heavy rains were successfully saved by authorities and villagers in Pithapuram mandal.

The trio, identified as S. Shiva, Durgaprasad, and B. Shiva, ventured to observe the flow of the Gorrikandi canal at Raparthi when they found themselves stranded. With no safe route back due to blockages in the canal, the youths attempted to escape through adjacent fields but soon became engulfed by the rising floodwaters.

The local villagers promptly informed the police and emergency officials, who quickly mobilized to the scene. Thanks to the combined efforts of the officials and the community, the three youths were rescued and brought to safety without any injuries.