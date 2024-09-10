  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three Youths Rescued from Floodwaters in Kakinada District

Three Youths Rescued from Floodwaters in Kakinada District
x
Highlights

Three local youths trapped in floodwaters caused by heavy rains were successfully saved by authorities and villagers in Pithapuram mandal. The trio,...

Three local youths trapped in floodwaters caused by heavy rains were successfully saved by authorities and villagers in Pithapuram mandal.

The trio, identified as S. Shiva, Durgaprasad, and B. Shiva, ventured to observe the flow of the Gorrikandi canal at Raparthi when they found themselves stranded. With no safe route back due to blockages in the canal, the youths attempted to escape through adjacent fields but soon became engulfed by the rising floodwaters.

The local villagers promptly informed the police and emergency officials, who quickly mobilized to the scene. Thanks to the combined efforts of the officials and the community, the three youths were rescued and brought to safety without any injuries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick