Thummalakuntla Palli YCP Sarpanch joins TDP in Puttaparthi

In a big shock for the YSR Congress party in Puttaparthi constituency, Thummalakuntla Palli YCP Sarpanch in Odi Cheruvu Mandal, along with many volunteers, and 150 families left the YCP and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This move was made in the presence of former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy.

Sarpanch Sridevi and YCP leader Ravinder Naidu cited the lack of development in the villages under the YCP regime as the reason for their decision to join the TDP. They expressed their belief that the super six schemes brought by Chandrababu Naidu will benefit the villages and provide a better future for the children. Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy emphasized the need for justice for the poor and urged the people to vote for the TDP candidates in the upcoming elections.

Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy urged the villagers to elect Sindhura Reddy as the MLA for Puttaparthi for peace and development in the area. He also called for defeating the YCP candidate Dudde Kunta Sridhar Reddy to put an end to corruption and anarchic tyranny.

Many individuals from Tikuntapalli Panchayat, including Lakshminarasinnaidu, Sudhakar Naidu, Butti Ramu, Manoranjani, and others, also joined the TDP, further bolstering the party's presence in the constituency.



Overall, the TDP is gaining momentum in Puttaparthi constituency with the support of former YCP members and volunteers, as they aim to bring development and progress to the region.

