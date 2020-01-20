Thyagarajaswamy Pancharatna Brindaganam organised in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College was crowded with eminent and young musicians wearing traditional dress to participate in the Saint Thyagarajaswamy Pancharatna Brindaganam on Sunday morning.



Hundreds of spectators assembled here to enjoy the flavour of classical music. Sangeetha Sanmandali organised the music festival.

Well-known musicians Modumudi Sudhakar, Brahmanandam, Malladi Suribabu, KS Govindarajan, Popuri Gowrinath, CVP Sastry, Vishnubhotla Sisters, Ganduri Srinivas, K Sadguru Charan, PS Phalgun, BV Durga Bhavani, Sashidhar, Dhulipala Amareswara Sarma Bhamidipati Srilalitha, Viswanath, Hemadri Chandrakanth, Sivani, Pasumarthi Satwika Sreeja and others rendered five Thyagaraja keerthanas "Jagadanandkaraka" in Nata ragam, "Dudukugala" in Gowla ragam, "Sadhinchene oo Manasa" in Arabhi ragam, "Kanakana ruchira" in varali ragam and "Endaro Mahanubhavulu" in Sree ragam.

After this, Pancharatna Keerthana ganam, regular morning music session was commenced.