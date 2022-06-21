Thyrocare opens new lab in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : Healthcare service provider, Thyrocare, launched its new Regional Processing Lab (RPL) in Visakhapatnam. The lab located at Gayatri Tower, Dondaparthy, Railway New Colony, Visakhapatnam is Thyrocare's 19th RPL in India and augments its network of regional reference labs.

According to Thyrocare, the RPL in Visakhapatnam will provide high volume routine tests and specialty testing to diagnostic centres and other healthcare facilities like nursing homes and hospitals in the region.

The RPL is equipped with 24/7 unidirectional sample processing systems and an automated effluent treatment plant for the safe disposal of biomedical wastes with best in class processing for a wide variety of tests. Dr Caesar Sengupta, Vice President – Operations, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, said: "The new lab will provide a wide range of diagnostics services to patients, doctors and hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh."