Ticket draw attracts overwhelming response

Tirupati: TirumalaTirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has wrapped up its registration drive for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, and the turnout has been overwhelming. Over the past few days, lakhs of devotees rushed to enrol themselves in the electronic dip, hoping for a chance to visit Lord Venkateswara during one of the most sought-after festive days at Tirumala.

The registration window, open from the morning of November 27 until Monday evening, drew names of more than 24 lakh individuals for just around 1.8 lakh tickets meant for December 30, December 31 and January 1.

TTD officials shared that close to 9.6 lakh applications were filed, representing 24,05,237 devotees in total. Most participants used the TTD mobile app, which alone saw over 13 lakh registrations. Another sizable group registered on the official website, and a smaller but notable number opted for the State government’s WhatsApp facility. The actual electronic draw will take place on Tuesday.

Those chosen through the automated system will get their darshan tickets online. These tokens are only for Vaikunta Ekadasi, Vaikunta Dwadasi and New Year’s Day, and entry on these dates will be strictly limited to the e-dip winners. For the rest of the Vaikunta Darshan days—January 2 to 8—the usual Sarva Darshan will continue.

During this period, TTD plans to release 15,000 Special Entry Darshan tickets priced at Rs 300 and around 1,000 SRIVANI tickets daily. These will go on sale online on December 5.

A separate quota has also been arranged for residents of Tirumala and Tirupati, with 5,000 tickets allotted per day from January 6 to 8. Local bookings will open on December 10.

TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that this year’s arrangements are being made to ensure that regular devotees get maximum access. Following the instructions of TTD chairman B R Naidu, all departments have been directed to make the 10-day darshan experience smooth and hassle-free for the public.