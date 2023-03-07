Tiger cubs in Nandyal: No traces of mother Tiger yet, people still in panic

The incident of Tiger cubs spotted at Pedda Gummadapuram of Kothapally mandal of the Nandyal district has created tension in the village. However, villagers are in a panic as there was no trace of the mother tiger yet and the forest officials have started search operations for the mother Tiger in the Nallamala forest on the outskirts of Pedda Gummadapuram since yesterday.



Atmakur DFO is searching for the Tiger in the Nallamala forest area and surrounding villages. However, the tiger was not found. As a result, forest department officials are monitoring the Nallamala forest by installing trap cameras.

Meanwhile, locals noticed four tiger cubs in the thorn bushes in Pedda Gummadapuram yesterday. The four tigers were caught by the locals and kept in the room. After informing the forest officials, they reached there and shifted the Tiger cubs to the Atmakur Forest Office. Even after 24 hours, there was no trace of the big tiger, causing fear among the villagers of Pedda Gummadapuram.

It is learned that if the trace of the mother tiger is not found today, the officials bate likely to make arrangements to move the tiger cubs to the Tirupati Zoo centre tomorrow.