Tiger takes shelter in banana plantation

Rajamahendravaram: Panic gripped Thorredu and the surrounding villages in East Godavari district after a tiger entered the region via Eluru, reportedly taking shelter in a banana plantation at Thorredu village. Forest officials said the big cat entered the area around midnight on Saturday, triggering fear among residents of nearby habitations.

According to officials, the tiger attacked a cattle shed located beside the main road, killing two cows and a four-month-old calf. The carcasses were dragged into a nearby banana plantation, where the animal is believed to be resting. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, following which forest department officials rushed to the spot.

District Forest Officer V Prabhakara Rao, Range Officer N David and other officials inspected the area. Even as officials and local leaders were present, reports emerged that the tiger fled deeper into the plantation, intensifying anxiety among villagers. Forest officials said the tiger is likely to remain inside the plantation for at least 48 hours, as it had fed sufficiently. They cautioned locals against creating disturbances, warning that the animal could turn aggressive if provoked.

To monitor its movement, the forest department deployed trap cameras and drone surveillance and installed cages to capture the tiger. A joint rapid response team comprising forest, police and revenue officials has been stationed in the area.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, DFO Prabhakara Rao said there were inputs suggesting that two male tigers had migrated from Chhattisgarh through Maharashtra forests.

One is reportedly located in Vikarabad district of Telangana, while the other could be the animal sighted in East Godavari. He said the tiger was likely below three years of age and capable of covering 25 to 35 kilometres in a single night.

Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari spoke to forest, revenue and police officials over the phone and instructed them to take immediate steps to safely relocate the tiger to its natural habitat. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balaramakrishna and RUDA chairman BVR Chowdary visited the site and assured the affected farmer of prompt compensation.

As a precautionary measure, District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao announced a one-day holiday on Monday for all government and private schools in Seethanagaram, Korukonda and Rajahmundry Rural mandals. He clarified that the decision was taken considering the possible movement of the tiger in these areas.

However, Regional Intermediate Education Officer I Sarada stated that Intermediate practical examinations on Monday were conducted as per schedule and that the holiday would not apply to these exams.

Officials advised parents to ensure children do not venture outdoors unnecessarily and urged residents to keep lights on near cattle sheds at night and avoidmoving alone in vulnerable areas.