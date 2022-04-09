Tipu Sultan issue comes to fore again in Kadapa

Kadapa: The issue of Tipu Sultan has once again come to the fore in Proddaturu of Kadapa after some miscreants had allegedly written Tipu Sultan road on a divider on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, the alert officials to avoid communal riots have painted off the writings on the divider.

It is to mention here that on July 26 in 2021, Tension erupted in Proddutur of Kadapa district amid BJP state president Somu Veerraju's dharna at the municipal office to protest against the setting up of a statue of Tipu Sultan in the town. The local DSP along with the police tried to prevent Dharna. In this context, a scuffle took place between the police, BJP leaders, and activists.

The police entered into a rally removing hundreds of BJP leaders who had called off dharna and heading to the spot where the statue of Tipu Sultan was being erected. There was an altercation for a long time in this order.

The DSP then asked the BJP leaders to stop protests, however, they did not agree and the police arrested the leaders and took them to the police station. On the other hand, it is known that MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy recently performed Bhumi Puja for setting up a statue of Tipu Sultan on the local Jinnah Road.

It is known that Andhra Pradesh BJP is opposing the plan to erect the statue of Tipu Sultan in Proddutur town of Kadapa district stating that Hindus sentiments are hurt with the move. The BJP demanded the statue committee earlier to rethink and erect the Abdul Kalam statue.