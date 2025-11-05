Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam arrangements inspected

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam along with CV&SO Muralikrishna and Tirupati SP Subbarayudu inspected the ongoing arrangements for the mega religious fete of annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor on Tuesday. Later speaking to the media the JEO said, elaborate arrangements are underway for the Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavams scheduled from September 16 to 25 and will be completed on time.

Later, the CVSO and SP also briefed on the Security arrangements made for the mega festival, especially during the important days including Gaja Vahanam and Panchami Theertham. They said, the holding points, entry-exit points at Pushkarini during Panchami Theertham have also been examined taking the views and suggestions of various other department officials in the larger interests of the devotees. ‘’The devotees are hereby appealed to make this festival a huge success by following the prescribed norms with patience,” they maintained. Senior officers from various departments of TTD and police officers were also present.