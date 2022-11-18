Tiruchanur spruced up for Karthika Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The stage is all set for the conduct of nine-day Karthika Brahmotsavams of Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur, near here. The annual religious celebrations will commence with Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag in the shrine on November 20 and will conclude with Panchami Theertham on November 28.

As the annual celebration is held with pilgrim participation after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, the TTD has made elaborate arrangements including the sprucing of the small town and shrine, creating additional facilities for extending queue line, temporary sheds, drinking water, readying the vahanams atop which the deity will be taken in a procession daily in the morning and evening and cleaning of temple tank and filling it with fresh water for Panchami Theertham.

The entire temple complex and the town wearing a festive look with colourful electric lighting and welcome arches installed at all the junctions and roads leading to the shrine. A day before the commencement of Brahmotsavams, Laksha Kumkumarchana will be conducted in the shrine to enhance the spiritual tempo on November 19 and on the same day Ankurarpanam will be held for the fete in the evening in the shrine.

The important days of Brahmotsavams include Gaja vahanam on November 24, Golden Chariot and Garuda Vahanam on November 25 and Panchami Theertham on November 28.

After the completion of the Brahmotsavams, Pushpayagam will be conducted in the shrine, the next day on November 29.