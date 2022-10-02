Tirumala Annual Brahmotsavams: Lord Malayappa Swamy rides on Hanumata Vahanam

As part of annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on the eve of Dussehra festivities, the presiding deity Lord Malayappa appeared decorated in the form of Kodandaramudu avatar and rode on Hanumata Vahanam on the sixth day. Hanumanta vahanam is considered as tenets of devotion and Sharanagathi in its both physical mans intellectual form.



On this occasion, devotees flocked to the hill in large numbers to visit Lord Venkateswara. The diety will appear on on the Golden Chariot in the evening and om Gajavahanam at night and bless the devotees.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra participated in the procession of diety.

TTD officials said that while devotees are waiting for Sarvadarshan in all 28 compartments, it will take 12 hours for them to have darshan. It said 81,318 devotees visited Tirumala yesterday and offered Rs. 2.94 crores.