Tirumala brahmotsavams: All set for Garuda Vahana seva at Tirumala today

The annual Brahmotsavam of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala is in full swing, captivating devotees with its grandeur and spiritual significance. Today's highlight is the much-anticipated Garudavahana Seva, scheduled from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM on the fifth day of the festival.

This special event, known as Garuda Seva, is marked by the procession of the utsavamurti, Malayappa Swami, adorned with exquisite garlands of Lakshmikalas, Sahasranama mala, and Pachalhara, as he rides on the Garuda vehicle. Devotees believe that witnessing the deity in his resplendence under the moonlight can absolve them of their sins. During this divine service, it is believed that the Lord transcends the temple confines, roaming the streets of Tirumala, while deities are thought to pay their respects to him.

Anticipation is high, with TTD officials projecting that approximately 350,000 devotees are expected to participate in the festivities. Arrangements have been made to accommodate 200,000 visitors within designated viewing galleries. Special queue lines have been established in four areas to facilitate the influx of devotees. To enhance the experience, 28 large digital screens have been installed for a closer glimpse of Malayappa on the Garuda vehicle.

In light of the large crowd, extensive security measures have been implemented. Police presence has been significantly strengthened, with 2,700 CC cameras monitoring the situation and over 6,000 personnel assigned to security duties.

Traffic restrictions are already in effect along the Tirumala Ghat Road during the Garuda Seva. Biker and private taxi access will be prohibited until 9 AM tomorrow. In a bid to ease transportation, a fleet of 400 buses has been arranged to ferry devotees from Tirupati to Tirumala. The ghat road and walkways will remain accessible to facilitate smooth movement throughout the event.