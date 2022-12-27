Tirumala darshans to take 36 hours amid rush of devotees to pilgrim city

The rush of devotees has increased in Tirumala and the devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for Sarvadarshan. TTD officials disclosed that it will take 36 hours for devotees without tokens to reach Sarvadarshan.



Meanwhile, 62,152 devotees visited Tirumala and 30,682 tonsured their heads. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that from January 2nd to 11th, devotees will be given darshan through Vaikuntha Dwaram.

Sarvadarshanam devotees are advised to come to Tirumala for Vaikuntha Dwara darshan only after getting the token and join the queues at Krishnateja guest house at the allotted time. It has been announced that the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens will start on January 1.