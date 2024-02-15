Tirumala: Lock for a footwear

Live
We have seen people using locks for cycles and scooters, motorcycles but in Tirumala a devote for the shelter of his footwear locked it to a stand.
Tirumala: We have seen people using locks for cycles and scooters, motorcycles but in Tirumala a devote for the shelter of his footwear locked it to a stand.
In Tirumala TTD banned wearing footwear while walking in the four mada streets around the temple.
For the convenience of the pilgrims TTD arranged stands at many places outside the mada streets for the devotees to keep there footwears. However there where meny instances of the footwears in the stand where missing, living the devotees in lurch.
A devote felt it is better to use a lock to keep his chappal safe. Which was found, near at Ram Bagicha rest house stand, living many pilgrims surprise and some in laugh.
