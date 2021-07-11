Tirumala : Month-long Yuddhakanda Parayana concludes

Tirumala : The month-long Yuddhakanda Parayanam recitation which went on in Vasantha Mantapam here for the last 30 days, came to end on Saturday.

As many as 288 slokas from Yuddhakanda of Valmiki Ramayan were recited by the pandits under the supervision of Dharmagiri Veda Peetham principal K S S Avadhani.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy felicitated the 32 ritwiks who have performed the religious event with utmost devotion for a month.

Marking the successful completion of the chanting of the Yuddhakanda slokas, purnahuti was performed with religious fervour At Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, As part of this celestial fete, Vastu Homam, Chatusasti Yogini Mandapam, Kshetrapalaka Mandapam, Navagraha Mandalam, Sri Rama Dasavarana Yantra Puja, Shodasa Ramalingato Bhadra Mandala Puja, Rama Chaturayana Kalasa Puja, Mantra Pushpam and Darbar Seva were performed.

The day started with a series of rituals, including Bhagavat Prarthana, Viswaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Agni Pranayanam, Mula Mantra Homam, Sloka Homam, Mandapa Devata Homam, Anga Homam, Poustika Homam, Shanti Homam, Jayati Homam, Kumbharadhana, Archana, Nivedana, Neerajanam were performed and followed by Visesha Abhishekam to Anjanesya Swamy.

During these 30 days, the Ritwiks recited Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Anjaneya Swamy Mantram for three million times.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy who took part in the purnahuti said TTD has been conducting a series of spiritual events since last year April to ward off the ill-effects of Covid-19 which has crippled the lives of people across the world. The month-long Yuddhakanda Parayana is also one such spiritual programme taken up seeking divine intervention to save the world from the pandemic.

SVBC chief executive officer Suresh Kumar, deputy EO Vijayasaradhi, additional health officer Dr Sunil Kumar and others were also present.