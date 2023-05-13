Live
Tirumala: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy releases book on Annamayya kirtans
TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy on Friday released a book on Annamacharya Sankeertans-Volume 2 consisting of over 500 songs with Artha Tatparya Sahita Vyakhyanam.
The release event took place at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said almost after 100 years, TTD has taken up the compilation of new songs from Annamacharya kritis by constituting a team of renowned scholars. In a year’s time, over 1,000 new songs were brought out in the form of two volumes, he added.
JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Narasimha Kishore, Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma, scholars involved in the bringing Annamayya songs in book form Sarvottama Rao, Syamalananda Prasad, Peram Naidu, Malaya Vasini, Ramakrishna, Astana Vidwan Balakrishna Prasad, donor and publisher of the book Grandhi Rajesh and others were present.