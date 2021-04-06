Tirumanjanam fete was observed in connection with Ugadi Koil Alwar

In connection with Ugadi Koil Alwar, Tirumanjanam fete was observed in Tirumala temple on Tuesday. The entire temple premises was cleaned and a traditional mixture of Parimalam was applied to walls, roofs, ceiling, pillars etc.

Speaking on the occasion TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said, this special Tirumanjanam is observed four times in a year before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi. The cleansing ritual took place as a preparatory cleaning exercise of the famed shrine between 6am and 10am ahead of Ugadi, following the age old temple tradition.

Darshan for pilgrims commenced later. MP S V Prabhakar Reddy, Board Member Prasanthi Reddy, Additional EO Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple DyEO Harindranath and others were also present.