MLA highlights coalition government’s achievements

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad on Wednesday highlighted the major achievements of the coalition government in 2025 and outlined ongoing and proposed development programmes for the Kadiri Assembly constituency in 2026. Addressing party leaders and the public, he also extended New Year greetings to the people of Kadiri.

The MLA said the government’s “Super Six” welfare schemes have delivered tangible benefits, including Rs10,090 crore transferred to beneficiaries and assistance extended to over 6.7 crore students.

He detailed flagship initiatives such as free bus travel for women and persons with disabilities, Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers, Deepam-2 providing free LPG cylinders, and NTR Bharosa pensions, under which over Rs 50,000 crore has been spent so far.

He noted special support for fishermen, weavers, auto drivers, barbers, priests, pastors, imams, and junior lawyers, along with the launch of Anna Canteens, which have served over four crore meals. Employment initiatives included Mega DSC teacher recruitment, police appointments, enhanced stipends, and welfare measures for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

MLA Prasad also highlighted infrastructure and economic initiatives such as road construction, industrial policies, MSME parks, IT investments in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati development, irrigation projects, Polavaram progress, record paddy procurement, and market intervention support for farmers.

He said governance reforms, clean energy investments, crime reduction, digital governance, and healthcare and education reforms have strengthened inclusive growth. The programme was attended by Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers.