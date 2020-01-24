Tirupati: 3-day Sri Purandara Dasa Aradhanotsavam commences

Tirupati: About 400 bhajan mandali artistes from both Telugu states have presented the sankeertans of Kannada Sangeetha Pitamaha Sri Purandara Dasa here on Thursday, as mark of tribute to him.



The Aradhana Mahotsavams of Sri Purandhara Dasaru will be held for three days here and in Tirumala and the bhajan mandalis sing keerhans in groups from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm.

In Tirumala: The Pontiff of Puttige mutt of Udupi in Karnataka, Sri Sugunendrathirtha Swamy has said that chanting of Govinda Nama was a sure path towards salvation.

He was participating in the Aradhanotsavam of Sri Purandara Dasa organised by the Dasa Sahitya Project of TTD at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Thursday. He said Puranic texts revealed that to reach God one should follow the ardent saint poet Purandara Dasa and chant the sankeertans penned by him.

Dasa Sahitya Project special officer Anandathirthacharyulu hailed the works of Sri Purandara Dasa who had sung 4.75 lakh sankeertans and stood as a role model to younger generations. Earlier, nearly 2,500 bhajan mandal members from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka performed suprabhata, dhyanam, bhajans and nagara sankeertans.

Purandara Dasa Sankeertans at Narayanagiri gardens will be held on January 24 in the evening in the presence of utsava idols of Sri Malayappaswamy and his consorts.

On January 25th several sankeertana programmes like bhajans, nagara sankeertans and Bhakti sangeet will be hosted at Astana mandapam in Tirumala.