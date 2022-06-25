Tirupati : 520 students of SPMVV get placements in MNCs

Tirupati : Several students of School of Engineering, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) got placements in various multinational companies. The university has organised a success meet on Friday in which the Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna addressed the students and said the placement of students has increased significantly as compared to the last two years. A total of 520 out of 600 students got placements.

Receiving more than one offer by each student shows their talent and the continuous effort of the placement officer and the committee. Under the guidance of the Career Counselling cell, various company representatives provided the necessary skills to the students and conducted mock interviews. Many of them were rural students educated through scholarships. Two students got placements at Amazon with a package of Rs 10 lakhs per annum. Registrar Prof DM Mamata, IQAC Director Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, Engineering College director Prof A Ramakrishna Rao, Placement Officer Prof R Usha, Dean Student affairs Y S Sarada, other faculty and students participated.