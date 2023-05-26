Tirupati: AG&P Pratham opens compressed natural gas outlet in pilgrim city

Tirupati : AG & P Pratham, the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) provider in Rayalaseema and Nellore district, on Friday opened its two outlets.

The Tirupati outlet is located in HPCL Auto Care near Mahati Auditorium and another one is at Gajulamandyam, 15 km from the city, which is company operated. Though CNG fueled vehicles including a sizable number of passenger autos and private cars are running in the city, they have to go to an outlet for refilling at Rayalacheruvu, 15 km from Tirupati. The opening of the AG&P Pratham outlet in the city will be helpful to the autos and cars running with CNG, going to Rayalacheru for refilling.

AG & P Pratham Regional Head Chirag K Bhanvadiya said that keeping in view the steady increase of CNG users, the company was opening more outlets in Rayalaseema and Nellore area and added that the Gajulamandyam outlet will also take up supply of piped gas to the residents in the village and also to the industrial units at Gajulumandyam industrial estate for their commercial use. He said the CNG was lighter than air and more safe giving no scope to any fire mishap.

In Andhra Pradesh, 8 outlets were functioning and in the south and Rajasthan 44 operating, he stated.