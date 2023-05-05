Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule

Tirupati/Chittoor : The BJP will launch a 10-day ‘Charge sheet on YSRCP’s 4-year rule’ campaign beginning from Friday.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, BJP district president S Dayakar Reddy along with party spokespersons G Bhanu Prakashreddy and Samanchi Srinivas said during the 10-day campaign against the YSRCP’s four-year corrupt rule, party activists lodge complaints on the corruption on the part of YSRCP leaders including MLAs, MPs, ministers and others in the police stations.

The complaints on the corrupt activities involving YSRCP leaders including sand and red sanders smuggling and land grabbing, encroachment of government lands will be filed at mandal, district and state-level to expose stinking corruption in the YSRCP rule, he explained.

“We will also hold meetings on the corruption of YSRCP leaders to expose them in public and also on the failures of the government in fulfilling its promises made at the time of election,” he said adding that the campaign aims to put the corrupt YSRCP in the public court.

In Chittoor, BJP leader Kola Anand Kumar said the party will file cases in police stations across the state against corruption in the four-year rule of YSRCP from May 5 to 15.

Speaking to media, he made it clear that BJP and Jana Sena will take part in the drive with mutual understanding.

BJP district chief Ramachandrudu, vice-president Rama Murthy and others were present.