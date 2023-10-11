Tirupati: Botcha congratulates SPMVV’s performance

Live
Tirupati: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana congratulated and presented a memento to SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi at a programme...
Tirupati: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana congratulated and presented a memento to SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi at a programme held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The programme, organised by Quality Assurance Cell of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), was aimed at congratulating various universities and colleges for displaying good performance in NAAC ranking and National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).
SPMVV IQAC Director Prof T Tripura Sundari, Prof Venkata Krishna, APSCHE chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, vice-chairpersons Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi and Prof K Rama Mohana Rao were also present.
