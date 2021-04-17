Tirupati By-Election: Opposition Leaders Protest Against The Bogus Voters 

Tirupati: Leaders of opposition parties alleged casting of large scale fake votes in the pilgrim City where voting is underway for the by-election to Tirupati Parliament on Saturday.

TDP leaders including Ex- MLA M Suguna and party Tirupati Parliament constituency president G Narasimha Yadav resorted to protest to press the election authorities to stop polling of bogus votes based on fake voter ID card and voter slip which they alleged going on at all polling stations in the city.

They alleged that the ruling YSRCP brought hundreds of outsiders staying in marriage and connvention halls for casting bogus votes.

Suguna and Yadava stopped two Tata Sumo carrying outsiders who were sent back.

Congress senior leaders Dr Chinta Mohan along with party activists stopped a bus allegedly carrying outsiders near DBR hospital and complained to election authorities.

Dr Mohan alleged that about ten thousand outsiders from Punganur, Madanapalli, Tamballapalli in Chittoor district and also from various places in Kadapa District brought by YSRCP leaders for polling bogus votes and criticized election authorities and police for their failure to stop outsiders.

He said the YSRCP leaders large scale irregularities in the bypoll proved CM defeat in Praja Court.

While CPM activists at several places accosted outsiders and chased them away.

CPM senior leader K Murali alleged that the ruling party leaders indulging in irregularities in the by-election.

He said the casting of bogus votes by YSRCP is more in Tirupati while such bogus votes polling reported in many towns.