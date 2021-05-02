Tirupati By election results: YSR Congress leads in postal ballots

Nellore, May 2: Ruling YSR Congress candidate for Tirupati LS by-election Dr. M Gurumoorthy bagged a majority of 3,828 votes in postal ballots. Gurumoorthy gained 7,192 votes and his nearest rival TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi got only 3,374 votes. BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha gained 847 votes. A total of 12,018 votes were polled through the postal ballot.

Congress candidate DR Chinta Mohan earned only 138 votes and CPM candidate Nelluri Yadagiri got only 49 votes whereas the JD-U candidate managed to get 57 votes. Interestingly, NOTA received 165 postal ballots. By 10.30 am, the majority of the ruling party candidate Dr. Gurumoorthy is around 45810 where he got 1,00744 votes and TDP candidate Panabaka Lak-shmi gained 54934 votes.

Congress candidate Dr. Chinta Mohan earned only 1,503 votes till now and BJP candidate Ratna Prabha got a total of 9,014 votes.