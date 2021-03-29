Tirupati By Election: TDP invites complaints against volunteers, announces cash award

The Tirupati by-election has become a hot topic in Andhra Pradesh right now. The major parties are formulating counter-strategies to win the by-elections. Part of this is planning to give a check to rival parties. The main opposition Telugu Desam Party, which has taken the victory in Tirupati seriously, has laid out a master plan targeting the ruling YSR Congress Party.

The TDP alleges that the volunteers are hreatening voters of stopping government schemes if they do not vote for YSRCP in the elections. Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu called on party workers to immediately inform that if anyone makes threats over government schemes and said that a special call center and WhatsApp number are also being set up for this.

Atchennaidu has released the WhatsApp number 7557557744 to provide information to this number in case of any threats or blackmail and announced that Rs 10,000 would be deposited directly into the accounts of those who provide information. However, He said it is applicable only to seven assembly segments under Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Atchennaidu said the names of those who revealed the volunteers actions would be kept confidential. Atchennaidu Naidu alleged that Gautam Sawang had become a YSRCP activist. He alleged that the police were filing illegal cases against TDP leaders in the state on the orders of the DGP.