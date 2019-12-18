Tirupati: Career guidance session held for high school students

Tirupati: Sri City Foundation in collaboration with the office of Development Commissioner (DC), organised a career guidance session for the X class students of ZP High Schools at Madanapalem and Irugulam on Tuesday.

Delivering the lecture Development Commissioner, Sri City SEZ Muthu Raj said that students are often confused to make the right career choice. Hence, career counselling at an early stage helps to provide a foundation for students to understand their interests, abilities and challenges.

Gopaiah, Authorised Officer of DC's office explained about the importance of sports and games along with dtudies. After the session, Muthu Raj distributed certificates to the students who underwent training on Computer Fundamentals (MS Office) during summer holidays 2019 at Sri City Siemens Skill Development Institute. About 80 students along with the teachers and Head Masters of both the schools attended the session.