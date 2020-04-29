Tirupati: CITU, AITUC leaders demand facilities for migrant labourers

Tirupati: Leaders of two national trade unions CITU and AITUC jointly staged a protest here on Wednesday demanding the government to concede their nine demands including facilitating migrant labourers return home.



Speaking on the occasion, district general secretaries of CITU and AITUC M Nagarjuna and Murali, said that the migrant labouers, who are stranded in the city, are suffering with no food and proper shelter while hundreds of thousands engaged in unorganised sector were also hit hard with no livelihood due to nationwide lockdown.

The two trade union leaders joined to press the government to agree for the nine demands related to unorganised sector and migrant labourers, asserted that the union would continue the stir till the government implements the nine demands.

The leaders criticised the government for its apathy in looking into the problems being faced by the unorganised sector employees and migrant labouers leaving them in lurch in many places in the state.

The demands include declare the lockdown period as leave with salary payable to the employees and workers, stop cuts in salary, remittance of Rs 10,000 in the bank account of all the unorganised sector employees like construction workers, hamalis, auto drivers, transport employees and migrant labourers engaged in various services, clearing pending salaries of both private and government employees, one-month wage as incentive to all the employees engaged in Covid-19 service and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover.

The union also demanded marketing and remunerative price for farmers produce in the state.

Similar protests were held jointly by the two unions responding to the state call on the nine demands in Chittoor district.