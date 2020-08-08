Tirupati: Civic body pitches for low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Tirupati: Following the Covid-19 protocol procedures, the Tirupati city civic body and police higher-ups decided to allow the Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Utsav Committee (TVVUC) to erect two-feet clay idols in limited centres.

On Saturday, MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha, Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy and other higher officials discussed with TVVUC members about organising Vinakay Chavithi festival in the city.

In this connection, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appealed to the utsav committee members to confine the erection of Vinayaka idols to limited centres in view of people's safety and prevent the coronavirus spread during the festival time.

The MLA asked the officials to strictly monitor the Vinayaka Chavithi festival arrangements following the Covid-19 rules. In the meanwhile, he advised the residents to confine their festival celebrations to houses only and not to come outside at street junctions to perform pooja during the festival.

Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy said the police will not allow any huge religious rallies during the festival days and all the youth festival committees of various areas have to follow the guidelines strictly.

He informed that police officials will be deputed to look into the festival and also give the permission to Utsav Committees.

In the meeting, Commissioner P S Girisha informed that the civic body was not going to make any arrangements at Vinayaka Sagar Tank for idols immersion.

On the festival day, he said the MCT will decentralise the sales of idols and festival materials widely across the city to prevent the mob gathering following the Covid-19 protocols.

In the meeting, TVVUC convener Samanchi Srinivas, Naveen Kumar Reddy, Mangati Gopal Reddy, RC Muni Krishan and Gundala Gopinath participated.