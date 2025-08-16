Live
Tirupati co-op bank celebrates I-Day
Highlights
Tirupati: The79th Independence Day was celebrated at Tirupati Co-operative Bank head office here on Friday.
Chairman Ketam Jayachandra Reddy hoisted the national flag. MD Sivakumar Reddy, directors, staff members including Chief Manager V Venkatesh, Managers P Gopi, M Chandra Babu and D Anand Kumar participated in the event.
