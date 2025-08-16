  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati co-op bank celebrates I-Day

Tirupati co-op bank celebrates I-Day
x
Highlights

Tirupati: The79th Independence Day was celebrated at Tirupati Co-operative Bank head office here on Friday.Chairman Ketam Jayachandra Reddy hoisted...

Tirupati: The79th Independence Day was celebrated at Tirupati Co-operative Bank head office here on Friday.

Chairman Ketam Jayachandra Reddy hoisted the national flag. MD Sivakumar Reddy, directors, staff members including Chief Manager V Venkatesh, Managers P Gopi, M Chandra Babu and D Anand Kumar participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick