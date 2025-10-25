Tirupati Collector warns of heavy rains, urges caution

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar cautioned people in the district that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several districts of the State over the next five days due to a developing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), low-pressure area forming over south-eastern Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a well-marked system within 24 hours. As a result, widespread rainfall, particularly heavy to very heavy showers, is forecast from October 27 to 29 across the State, especially in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions.

Districts likely to be most affected include Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal, Kurnool, Guntur, Bapatla, Konaseema, and West Godavari, the Collector said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant in low-lying and flood-prone areas, and to avoid venturing near streams, ponds, and reservoirs during the spell of heavy rains.