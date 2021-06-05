Tirupati : Cops crack whip on gutka, ganja smugglers, arrest 2

Tirupati : Following a resolution in Municipal Council meeting over the menace of selling ganja and gutka in temple city spoiling serenity and sanctity of city, the Urban SP directed all the police stations in the urban district limits to act sternly on the issue.

With the directions of SP, the police teams from all stations in the urban district conducted extensive raids based on the information and seized cannabis, gutka packets and also destroyed jaggery wash at one place.

The East police team led by CI Siva Prasad Reddy has arrested two well educated persons on the charges of selling cannabis and seized 1,350 grams of weed from them at Kennedy Nagar on Tiruchanur Road. According to police, the two Sivaiah, an MSc holder, and Jayaprakash , a native of Kurnool completed physiotherapy.

Both were decided to earn easy money and entered a deal with Monish, a weed peddler residing in Bairagipatteda.

The duo sell weed in small packets costing Rs 300 each and depends on demand. The East police arrested two while they were packing the ganja. Similarly, Yerpedu CI SIvakumar Reddy along with his staff raided on local shops leading to seizure of Rs 1 lakh worth gutka packets.

At Sirkalahasti, the Two Town police led by CI Sivaramudu raided on a house near Kasaa Garden in the town where they destroyed 300 litres of jaggery wash made ready for preparing ID liquor.