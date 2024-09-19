Tirupati dist contributes ₹57.48L to CMRF for flood victims

Tirupati : Tirupati district administration has taken steps to extend financial aid to the flood victims at several parts of the State and Vijayawada in particular. On Wednesday afternoon, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal unveiled a mega cheque worth Rs 57,48,408 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), raised through contributions from various donors.

During a press conference held at the Collectorate, the Collector shared details about the ongoing relief efforts. He praised the relentless work of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the past ten days, coordinating with officials and public representatives to provide immediate assistance to the flood-affected regions. He further stated that Tirupati district had taken proactive measures to offer aid in various forms.

As a personal contribution, Dr Venkateswar donated half of his monthly salary to the CMRF, encouraging others to join in the effort. This call for support resulted in donations amounting to Rs 84,50,193 so far.

Of the total amount, Rs 24,30,500 worth of essential supplies – including water bottles, milk tetra packs, biscuit packets, matchboxes and branded candles – have already been sent to flood-affected areas in Vijayawada.

Notable contributions from Tirupati district include Rs 27,01,760 from students of Narayana Educational Institutions, along with donations from Accard, Saket, Edify schools, Panchayati Raj department, Education and Municipal departments and retired employees. Several industries, including Sri City, Srikalahasti Electro Steel Company and Apollo Tyres, have also come forward with donations. The district administration, alongside officials from the revenue, municipal and panchayat departments, have actively participated in relief operations in Vijayawada’s flood-hit areas. The Collector said that further contributions, whether small or large, would be welcomed.

Those interested in donating can transfer funds to the following account: District Collector Tirupati CMRF, Account number: 230612010000689 and IFSC code: UBIN0823066.

This meeting was attended by district information officer A Balakondayya and other officials.