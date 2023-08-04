Tirupati emerging as medical hub: TTD chief

Tirupati: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy inaugurated the Rs 1.95 crore worth facility at SVIMS for the attendants of patients on Thursday. On the occasion, the Chairman said with the contribution of TTD, Tirupati is emerging as a medical hub in South India with SVIMS, BIRRD, SPCHC, Tata Cancer Hospital, Aravind Eye Hospital and Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology. He said the present building in front of OP block was brought up in recognition of the genuine requirements of attendants of patients and TTD also provides Anna Prasadam to them.

Among others, he said the Rs 125 crore Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology with latest equipment worth Rs 200 crore and another Cardio Neuro block at a cost of Rs 97 crore was approved by the TTD Board.

He said the delay in Srinivasa Sethu works was due to girder fall and tragic death of two labourers and the project will be completed by this month end.

Earlier, the Chairman along with EO AV Dharma Reddy inaugurated the Rs 10.75 crore five floor additional hostel block of SV Bala mandir where nearly 500 students were accommodated. TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi, CE Nageswar Rao, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarlu, SVIMS medical superintendent Dr R Ram, DEO Bhaskar Reddy, SVETA Director Prashanti, VGO Manohar and Bala Mandir AEO Ammulu were present.